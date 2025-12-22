Deccan Gold Mines starts production trials at gold mining project in Kyrgyzstan

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Gold and critical minerals exploration and mining firm Deccan Gold Mines Ltd on Monday announced the commencement of initial trials ahead of the commissioning of its gold mining project in Kyrgyzstan.

The breakthrough paves the way for full-scale gold production.

In the pre-commissioning phase, the company is likely to process approximately 20,000-30,000 tonnes of ore. Gold recovered during the trial phase will be produced as saleable concentrate or dore bars, providing early validation of process performance before progressive commissioning.

"Deccan Gold Mines Ltd...announced the commencement of pre-commissioning trials at its Altyn Tor Gold Project in Kyrgyzstan," the company said in a statement.

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd Managing Director Hanuma Prasad Modali said as the project advances toward commissioning, the company's focus remains on building a globally credible mining asset that strengthens India's international footprint while delivering enduring benefits to local communities in Kyrgyzstan.

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd, the country's first and only listed gold exploration company, holds a strategic portfolio of gold and mineral exploration assets across India and internationally, including projects in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Mozambique, Kyrgyzstan, and Finland.