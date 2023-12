Mangaluru, Dec 6 (PTI) Wednesday's Areca and Coconut prices are as follows: Areca (per QTL) Old Supari : Rs 38,000 to Rs 43,000 model Rs 42,000.

New Supari : Rs 25,500 to Rs 35,000 model Rs 29,000.

Koka : Rs 20,000 to Rs 28,000 model Rs 25,500.

Coconut (per thousand): 1st quality : Rs 16,000 to Rs 22,000 model Rs 18,000 2nd quality : Rs 12,000 to Rs 16,000 model Rs 14,500. PTI DVR SA