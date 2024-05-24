Decided to move on, will continue till successor is found: SPNI MD Singh

New Delhi: Sony Pictures Networks India Managing Director and CEO NP Singh on Friday said he has decided to move on but will continue to be in his current role till a successor is found.

In a statement, Singh who has had a 25-year tenure at Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), said after nearly 44 years in his career, he is "ready to focus on social change and shift from operational roles to advisory ones".

"I will continue to lead SPNI until we find the right person to take over. We have begun a structured succession planning process for my successor and hope to have exciting news to share in the near future. Finding the right fit is our top priority," Singh added.

Reiterating that his commitment to SPNI and its success remains strong, Singh said, "During my time here, we have established industry benchmarks, expanded our reach, and achieved many noteworthy accomplishments." He further said, "I am dedicated to ensuring our legacy of success continues and grows under the new leadership." Sony Group Corp, the Japanese parent of SPNI, had pushed for Singh to lead the merged entity proposed to be formed after amalgamation with India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) before calling off the USD 10 billion deal in January this year.

The deal announced more than two years back, collapsed following a stalemate over who would lead the merged entity and also due to failure to meet closing conditions by ZEEL despite a month's extension of deadline.