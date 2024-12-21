Declining camel population sets alarm bells ringing

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The camel population in India faces a critical decline that requires immediate intervention, a top animal husbandry official has warned and called for enhanced support for traditional herding communities.

Advertisment

Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), highlighted the urgent need to protect camels while speaking at a national workshop on camel milk production held at Bikaner, Rajasthan on Friday.

She pointed to the National Livestock Mission as a key instrument for preserving grazing lands and supporting herding communities who maintain these desert animals, an official statement said.

The warning came during a major stakeholder meeting that drew over 150 participants, including camel herders and dairy industry representatives, aimed at strengthening India's camel milk sector.

Advertisment

The gathering coincided with the United Nations' declaration of 2024 as the International Year of Camelids.

"The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is committed to strengthening the non-bovine milk value chain in India," said Takayuki Hagiwara, FAO Representative in India. "We aim to unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth, enhance livelihoods, and promote the nutritional and therapeutic benefits of non-bovine milk." The workshop included discussions on developing milk processing infrastructure and improving breeding programmes. Entrepreneurs at the event urged the government to provide initial support for developing milk processing facilities.

Representatives from the Border Security Force, which maintains a camel corps for border patrolling, also attended the event, which featured camel races and decoration competitions. PTI LUX ANU ANU