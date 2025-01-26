Decorgeous Lifestyle launches its first store in Chennai

Chennai, Jan 26 (PTI) Decorgeous Lifestyle Pvt Ltd, a home decor store offering over 40 global luxury brands has forayed into Tamil Nadu market, with the inauguration of its first store.

The one-stop store, located in Kotturpuram here, would offer a range of premium home decor products including luxury beds and mattresses from Jensen, luxury furniture brand Wriver, manufacturer of modular kitchens Alsorg, embroidered fabric maker Loris Zanca from Italy, Schonbek engaged in manufacturing of chandeliers.

Minister Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission at the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Delhi, Martine Aamdal Bottheim inaugurated the store. Jensen Managing Director Jan Trygve, Wriver Co-founder and Director Kapil Bharti, Loris Zanca President Zanca, Decorgeous Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Co-Founder Prabhu Narasimhan, among others were present, a press release said on Sunday.

"With the changing home decor landscape and consumer shopping habits, we strongly believe it is necessary to re-define the home decor experience in the country. Decorgeous aims to do this and set a new benchmark that is on par with international standards," Decorgeous Lifestyle Pvt Ltd CEO Vasudevan said in a press release on Sunday.

Decorgeous Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Co-founder Prabhu Narasimhan said, "We are thrilled to establish our presence in India, our local knowledge coupled with strong global partnership with the legendary brands like Jensen, Wriver, Alsorg, Loris Zanca will not only be a key milestone in Decorgeous's growth path in the Indian market, but also makes us a significant force in the fast growing market." Jan Trygve, the Managing Director of Jensen, engaged in the manufacturing of luxury beds and mattresses, said, "Our entry into the Indian market in Chennai marks a new beginning. We are confident Jensen, with its new-edge styling, state-of-the-art design and Norwegian sleep quality will appeal to the young-at-heart customers in Chennai." The Chennai store would be one stop-shop of premium home decor, the release said. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH