Decriminalisation of Legal Metrology Act to ease business operations: Consumer Affairs Secretary

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The decriminalisation of sections in the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, will remove barriers to business growth and help citizens operate without fear of imprisonment for minor violations, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said on Friday.

Speaking at a Round Table Conference on 'Ease of Doing Business and Protection of Consumer Rights' at Vigyan Bhawan, Khare highlighted the importance of using the latest IT technology to increase efficiency and ensure proper accuracy in measurements.

She also emphasised that India has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the 13th country to issue OIML (International Organization of Legal Metrology) certificates, demonstrating the nation's commitment to international standards, an official statement said.

The Secretary urged State Legal Metrology departments to align their enforcement rules with the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023, and to onboard the eMaap portal within a month. She further informed that the revised timeline for implementation of amended Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 has been set as January 1st and July 1st.

The conference was attended by around 250 participants including Controllers of Legal Metrology from various states and representatives from industry associations such as FICCI, ASSOCHAM, CII and voluntary consumer organisations.

Consumer advocates raised issues including overcharging on essential items like milk and water, and the practice of dual MRPs for identical products at different locations. PTI LUX MR