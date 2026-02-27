DEE Development Engineers gets Rs 58 cr steel pipe supply order

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) DEE Development Engineers on Friday said the company has secured a Rs 58 crore work order for the manufacture and supply of alloy steel seamless pipes.

The mandate has been awarded by a joint venture of an Indian and foreign conglomerate operating in the power sector, the company said in an exchange filing.

The order is to be executed by December 2026, it said. DEE Development Engineers Limited is a leading engineering solutions provider specialising in process piping systems, engineered equipment, and fabrication solutions for the power, oil & gas, and industrial infrastructure sectors. PTI ABI MR