DEE Development Engineers posts Rs 3.19 crore profit in Q1

New Delhi: DEE Development Engineers Ltd on Friday reported a profit after tax at Rs 3.19 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

However, the company had posted a loss of Rs 4.58 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to DEE Development Engineers Ltd (DDEL).

The total income of the company in the first quarter rose to Rs 188.17 crore over Rs 159.46 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The total order book of the company as of June 30, 2024, stands at Rs 803 crore. Apart from this, the company has recently secured an international contract, valued at approximately Rs 340 crore.

DDEL is a player in process piping solutions.