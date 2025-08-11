DEE Development Engineers Q1 profit at Rs 13 cr

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) DEE Development Engineers on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 13.20 crore for June quarter FY26, driven by increase in revenues.

The company, which is into process pipe solutions, had logged a net profit (profit after tax) of Rs 3.19 crore in April-June period of preceding 2024-25 financial year.

Process piping provides for installation of pipes and related components used to transport gases, fluids, other materials within a facility.

In the first quarter, the company said its total income grew to Rs 227.85 crore from Rs 188.17 crore a year ago. Chairman Krishan Lalit Bansal said: "We report a strong start to FY26, reflecting our continued focus on execution, operational efficiency, and strategic growth. Our order book remains robust at Rs 1,226.66 crore as of July 31, 2025, providing healthy visibility for the coming quarters." PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU