Deenanath Rajput awarded 2nd Rohini Nayyar prize

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Deenanath Rajput, a former software engineer, was awarded the 2nd Rohini Nayyar prize for his significant contributions to the empowerment of tribal women in Bastar, Chhattisgarh.

Rajput, after a brief stint in the software industry, decided to venture into social work and founded a women-only Farmers' Producer Organisation (FPO) in the Naxal-affected regions of Bastar.

Since its inception, the FPO has witnessed remarkable growth, with its membership expanding from 337 tribal women to over 6,100, spanning across four districts, as per details available on the Rohini Nayyar award page.

Under the aegis of Bhoomgadi Mahila Krishi Utpadak Sangathan, Rajput has played a pivotal role in educating the local community on efficient farming techniques, judicious use of fertilisers, understanding weather patterns, and availing government schemes meant for farmers.

The Rohini Nayyar award, instituted in memory of Rohini Nayyar, one of India's esteemed economists, is conferred annually in recognition of outstanding contributions to rural development. Nayyar, whose illustrious career spanned various roles including teaching economics at Delhi University's Miranda House college, serving in the Indian Administrative Service for five years, and ultimately retiring as Principal Advisor for rural development, has left a lasting legacy in the field.

The award, symbolising excellence and commitment to rural upliftment, comes with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. PTI JD HVA