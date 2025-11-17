Deep Diamond India to enter preventive healthcare segment

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Deep Diamond India Ltd on Monday said it plans to enter the preventive healthcare segment with the launch of a digital health platform.

The digital-health initiative, Deep Health India AI, is an intelligent, camera-based wellness platform that uses facial-scan technology to deliver real-time health insights, the company said in a statement.

The platform is entirely non-invasive, contactless, and accessible on any smartphone cameras, enabling instant health feedback without medical instruments or laboratory visits, it added.

The company is expected to launch the platform on November 25, marking its formal entry into India’s rapidly growing AI-driven healthcare sector, the statement said.

“With Deep Health India AI, we are turning a smartphone into a health companion,” said Narayan Singh Rathore, Managing Director, Deep Diamond India Limited.

Rajasthan-based Deep Diamond India is a diversified enterprise, focusing on innovation-driven and high-growth sectors. PTI MSS MSS MR