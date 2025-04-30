Deep tech firm BUSINESSNEXT launches service AI agents for autonomous banking

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Deep technology company BUSINESSNEXT has launched service AI agents to drive autonomous banking which it claims will help financial institutional companies reduce costs by more than 33 per cent.

The advanced, verticalised AI Agents are designed to deliver zero-ops banking services for many service request types and has the potential to reduce costs by nearly one-third and decrease financial fraud by 40 per cent, BUSINESSNEXT said in a statement.

Service AI Agents use Agentic AI to automate daily tasks, assist service teams, and enable self-service for customers -- resolving queries, requests, and complaints quickly, accurately, and with up to 80 per cent time savings.

In case a customer requests a credit card block or enquires about a loan, the Service AI Agent seamlessly verifies the account, resolves the request, and simultaneously updates the system, according to the statement.

Using specialised generative AI LLMs (large language models) for banking and financial services, the AI agent also identifies suspicious transactions and notifies customers or bank representatives.

"As financial institutions experiment with AI technology, these AI agents have proven to be highly effective in helping bankers provide convenience for customers," Sushil Tyagi, Executive Director at BUSINESSNEXT said. PTI HG DP MR MR