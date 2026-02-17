Deep tech firm NeuroDx develops AI brain model Manas-1 to decode human brain activity

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Deep-tech firm NeuroDx on Tuesday said it has developed a 400-million-parameter AI brain language model, Manas-1, to decode the electrical activity of the human brain.

The model aims to bring major changes to diagnostics, especially in neuroscience, by enabling early detection of brain disorders and more accurate treatment, Siddharth Panwar, founder of NeuroDx.ai, said.

He said the company has submitted Manas-1 to the government for evaluation and validation under emerging standards for sovereign artificial intelligence assets.

Government approval will also come with funding, which will help further develop the product.

Panwar said the company plans to scale the model to 2 billion parameters in the next few months.

Using Manas-1, NeuroDx has achieved over 95 per cent accuracy in identifying biomarkers related to epilepsy and other mental health disorders.

He added that the model is part of a larger research effort to build India's first foundation-scale physiological state model, capable of interpreting human biosignals for advanced health and neurological insights.

"Huge opportunities are there in the AI sector. Our product will match highest standards," Panwar said.