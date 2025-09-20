Deep-water port at Bahuda will position Odisha as a hub of maritime excellence: Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Sep 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said the proposed National Shipbuilding Cluster at Kendrapara and the deep-water port at Bahuda in Ganjam district will position Odisha as a hub of industrial and maritime excellence.

The Paradip Port Authority (PPA), Odisha Maritime Board (OMB) and Sagarmala Finance Corporation signed an MoU for the construction of 150 mtpa (million tonne per annum) Bahuda satellite port with an investment of Rs 21,500 crore, officials said.

Similarly, the PPA and OMB have signed an MoU to set up a world-class shipbuilding cluster on the Mahanadi riverbank in Kendrapara district with a cost of Rs 24,700 crore, they said.

The two MoUs were signed on Friday in the presence of Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways. Majhi, in a post on X, extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sonwal for their steadfast support in reinvigorating Odisha's maritime sector.

"These landmark initiatives will drive port-led development, create substantial employment, and unlock the state's vast economic potential, moving us decisively towards the vision of a 'Samrudhha Odisha'," he wrote.