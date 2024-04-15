Deepak Builders & Engineers files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Engineering and construction company Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering.

This is the first company to file the draft papers with Sebi for floating a maiden public issue in the current financial year (2024-25).

The initial public offering (IPO) is a combination of 1.2 crore fresh issue of equity shares and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 24 lakh equity shares by promoters -- Deepak Kumar Singal and Sunita Singal, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

At present, promoters and promoter group entities hold 100 per cent stake in the city-based company.

Funds to the tune of Rs 95 crore will be used for working capital requirements of the company and Rs 30 crore for payment of debt, besides, a portion will be utilised for general corporate purposes, as per the draft papers filed last week.

Deepak Builders & Engineers India is an integrated engineering and construction company, specialising in execution and construction of administrative & institutional buildings, hospitals and medical colleges, industrial buildings, historical memorial complex, stadiums and sports complex, and residential complex. It has diversified in undertaking specialised structural work such as flyovers, approach roads, rail under bridges, rail over bridges and development and redevelopment of railway stations.

Fedex Securities Private Ltd is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue. PTI SP SHW