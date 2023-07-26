Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Q1 profit down 74% to Rs 114 cr

New Delhi: Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation on Wednesday reported 74 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 113.62 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 435.66 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also fell to Rs 2,333.38 crore during June quarter 2023-24 from Rs 3,042.28 crore in the year-ago period.

The company also announced that its Chief Financial Officer Amitabh Bhargava will relinquish his post with effect from close of working hours on July 31. He has been appointed as President and Chief Strategy Officer with effect from August 1.

The board approved appointment of Deepak Rastogi as President and Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from August 1 in place of Amitabh Bhargava.