Deepak Fertilisers Q3 net profit declines 44 pc to Rs 141.49 cr

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation on Thursday posted a 44 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 141.49 crore for the third quarter of 2025-26 on higher expenses.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 253 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

The total income rose 11 per cent to Rs 2,876.23 crore during the October-December quarter of 2025-26 from Rs 2,591.58 crore in the year-ago period.

However, expenses rose 17 per cent to Rs 2,681.72 crore from Rs 2,290.79 crore in the said period.

The board approved the permanent closure and dismantling of the 300-tonne-per-day methanol plant located at K1 Unit of the company.

Set up in 1991, the plant has remained non-operational since August 2021 as it has now outlived its utility, the company said.

During the third quarter, the company invested USD 10,000 in its subsidiary firm Deepak Globochem Pte Ltd to carry on the business of purchase and sale of commodities.