Deepak fertilisers Q3 net profit surges 400% year-on-year

NewsDrum Desk
Deepak Fertilisers

New Delhi: Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals on Wednesday posted a more than four-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 253.09 crore in the December quarter on robust sales.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 60.53 crore in the year-aQ3 results of go period.

Total income rose 39 per cent to Rs 2,591.58 crore during the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, from Rs 1,863.76 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 2,290.79 crore against Rs 1,767.16 crore in the said period.

According to the company, long-term debt has increased by Rs 192 crore due to the capital expenditures for the projects. However, the short-term debt has improved due to better working capital efficiency.

Two projects with a capex of Rs 4,500 crore are underway, it added.

Shares of the company settled 15.91 per cent higher at Rs 1,296.85 apiece on the BSE.

