New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Mahadhan AgriTech Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL), has allotted shares worth Rs 399.99 crore to its parent company on a rights basis, DFPCL said on Thursday.

The subsidiary allotted 20.02 lakh equity shares at Rs 10 each with a premium of Rs 1,970 per share, according to a regulatory filing.

DFPCL said the shares were credited to its demat account on May 7. PTI LUX LUX SHW