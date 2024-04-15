Deepika Padukone co-founded 82°E partners with Reliance Retail’s Tira

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Deepika Padukone's D2C self-care brand 82°E on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Reliance Retail’s beauty platform TIRA.

Advertisment

Through this collaboration, 82°E, which operates in skincare, body care, and men’s ranges, will have a first-time retail experience through an offline presence, according to a statement.

It “ will now extend its reach to the TIRA platform, marking its offline debut at handpicked TIRA stores in select markets across North, West, and South India,” it said.

Tira is an omnichannel beauty retail platform from Reliance Retail, the country’s leading retailer. It was launched in April 2023.

Advertisment

Commenting on the development, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) Executive Director Isha M Ambani said: "This collaboration takes forward TIRA’s vision to bring accessible yet aspirational beauty to every Indian and allows us to provide our customers with access to a range of premium skincare products.

“Together, we aim to elevate the self-care experience for consumers everywhere, introducing 82°E products to offline retail for the very first time," she said.

82°E Co-Founder Deepika Padukone said: "This collaboration is an outcome of our shared values: to Simplify Skincare and to make Self-Care an effective and enjoyable part of our everyday lives." PTI KRH KRH MR