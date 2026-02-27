Deepinder Goyal's unconventional 'body fat' criteria for Temple recruitment draws online chatter

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal's unconventional recruitment post for his health-tech startup Temple on Friday seeking "athletes who are also engineers and scientists" and specifying an eligibility criteria of less than 16 per cent body fat for men and less than 26 per cent for women created a buzz online and left netizens amused.

Goyal resigned as the Managing Director and Group CEO of Eternal -- parent entity of Zomato and Blinkit -- last month to pursue what he termed were "new ideas that involve significantly higher-risk exploration and experimentation". He was appointed as the Vice Chairman of Eternal.

In a post on X, Goyal shared he is recruiting for various roles from Analog Systems Engineers to Computational Neuroscientists and others, as Temple is building the "ultimate wearable for elite performance athletes".

"Important – we are building for people who push their bodies to the edge. We want to be those people, not just serve them. So only people who take fitness seriously, and have body fat <16% (men) and 26% (women) should apply. If you're not there yet but will commit to getting there in three months, you can apply too; but you'll be on probation until you are," Goyal stated.

The Zomato Founder's post drew a range of responses from netizens, with one user commenting "fun fact- to get under 16% body fat for men, they need to quit using the zomato app".

Another commented, "Genuine question What does body fat % have to do with building great products? Some of the best sports tech was built by engineers and designers who weren't elite athletes themselves. Empathy and craft > personal fitness metrics".

PTI sent an email query to a Zomato spokesperson seeking responses on Goyal's post. However, there was no comment till the time of publishing. PTI RSN RSN ANU ANU