Deeply saddened by Learjet 45 plane crash; will support investigation authorities: Bombardier

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Aircraft maker Bombardier has said it will support the authorities investigating the crash of its Learjet 45 plane at Baramati that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on Wednesday.

In an emailed statement to PTI on Thursday, a Bombardier spokesperson said it cannot comment on the potential cause of the accident until the investigation is complete.

On Wednesday morning, five people, including Pawar, his personal security officer and attendant, as well as two cockpit crew -- pilot-in-command Sumit Kapur and first officer Shambhavi Pathak -- were killed when the Learjet 45 aircraft crashed during its second attempt to land at Baramati table-top air strip.

"We, at Bombardier, are deeply saddened by this tragic event and extend our sincerest sympathies to all those affected. We cannot comment on the potential cause of this accident until the investigation is complete, and we will support investigation authorities, including with any recommendations if needed," the spokesperson said.

Bombardier is headquartered in Canada.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is probing the accident, and the black box of the ill-fated plane has been recovered.

The aircraft was operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd. PTI RAM BAL BAL BAL