Deepraj Mukherjee is new GM of The Westin Chennai Velachery

Chennai, Apr 13 (PTI) Hospitality service provider The Westin Chennai Velachery on Saturday said it has roped in Deepraj Mukherjee as its general manager.

Prior to the new role, he was serving Le Meridien Kochi as its general manager, a press release said.

Mukherjee, an alumnus of the Institute of Hotel Management, Goa began his career at Goa Marriott as a manager in training and later gained experience in the food and beverages section.

In his over two decades of experience, Mukherjee has served at Goa Marriott Resort, Taj Bengal, Taj Exotica Resort and Spa, Maldives, and Taj Palace Hotel-New Delhi, among others. PTI VIJ KH