Defence dept authorised to issue licenses for export of munitions

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The commerce ministry's arm DGFT on Tuesday said the Department of Defence Production has been authorised as the licensing authority for export of all items falling under the munitions category for military end-use.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has notified the updated SCOMET (Special Chemicals Organisms Materials Equipment and Technologies) list for 2024.

It said that India's export control list (SCOMET) has been updated, incorporating the recent changes in the control lists of the multilateral export control regimes, and certain policy amendments on the basis of inputs from relevant government organisations and stakeholders.

"With the recent update, DGFT has also authorised the Department of Defence Production (DDP), Ministry of Defence, to be the licensing authority for export of all items falling under Category 6 of SCOMET for military end use," it said in a statement.

Category 6 list includes munitions such as weapons, rifles and magazines.

India is a member of the major multilateral export control regimes, viz. the Missile Technology Control Regime, Wassenaar Arrangement, and Australia Group, and harmonises its guidelines and control lists with that of these regimes and the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

The country regulates the exports of dual-use items, nuclear-related products, and military goods, including software and technology under the SCOMET list, which is notified by DGFT under the Foreign Trade Policy.

As the exports under the SCOMET have increased substantively during the last three years, the directorate has taken several initiatives, based on regular interactions with the industry to facilitate authorised and responsible export of these high-end goods and technologies.