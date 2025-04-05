Defence Ministry approves civilian flight ops at Adilabad airfield

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The Defence Ministry has approved starting civilian flight operations from the Indian Air Force airfield in Adilabad, Telangana.

The development follows Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy seeking productive utilisation of the available land of the Air Force in Adilabad.

"It has been informed that the Indian Air Force airfield in Adilabad is envisaged to be developed by Indian Air Force as a training establishment in future.

"Ministry of Defence is ready for developing the existing Indian Air Force airfield of Adilabad as a joint user airfield and to provide necessary assistance in this matter," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a letter to Reddy on April 4.

Currently, Hyderabad airport is the only operational airport in Telangana and recently Warangal airport received requisite approvals for operations.

Reddy, who is the Telangana BJP President, on Saturday said once air services begin at Warangal and Adilabad, Telangana will benefit from more UDAN routes.

Under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik), around 60 routes are connected to Hyderabad.

An airport existed in Adilabad in the past, but it was used solely for military purposes.

"Over time, defence operations ceased for various reasons. Reviving this airstrip now would serve both defence and civil aviation interests," Reddy said in a statement. PTI RAM TRB