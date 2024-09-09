Defence ministry, HAL sign Rs 26,000-cr deal for Su-30MKI jets' engines

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The defence ministry on Monday sealed a Rs 26,000 crore deal with state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for procurement of 240 aero engines for Su-30MKI aircraft.

The aero-engines will be manufactured by the Koraput division of HAL and are expected to fulfil the need of the Indian Air Force to sustain the operational capability of the Su-30 fleet.

In a major boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the defence ministry signed a contract with HAL for 240 AL-31FP aero engines for Su-30MKI aircraft at a cost of over Rs 26,000 crore, an official readout said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described it as "significant milestone in our Make in India campaign". "It will strengthen the aero-engine manufacturing in India and add momentum to our aim of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance)," he said on 'X'.

The contract agreement was inked by the senior officials of the ministry and the HAL in the presence of Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari.

The HAL would supply 30 aero-engines annually as per the contractual delivery schedule.

The supply of all 240 engines would be completed over the period of next eight years, according to the defence ministry.

"During the manufacturing, the HAL plans to take support from the country's defence manufacturing ecosystem, involving MSMEs and public and private industries," it said.

"By the end of the delivery programme, the HAL would enhance the indigenisation content up to 63 per cent to achieve an average of over 54 per cent," it added.

The ministry said this would also help increase the indigenous content of repair and overhaul tasks of the aero-engines.

The deal for the engines comes amid concerns over the depleting fleet of the IAF's fighter squadrons and delays in supply of Tejas jets by HAL.

The number of the IAF's fighter squadrons has come down to around 30 as against the authorised strength of at least 42.