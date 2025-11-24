Definedge Securities Broking closes angel investment round

Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) Brokerage firm Definedge Securities Broking (Definedge) on Monday announced the closure of its first angel round of investment to drive user acquisition through its product-and-education model.

The investment was led by industry veterans and angel investors, including Hemant Luthra, Ajay Srivastava, D Prasad, Nitin Agarwal, and Madhusudan N Sarda, the brokerage said in a statement without disclosing the investment size.

The brokerage house will channel new capital to accelerate product innovation, expand its education and community ecosystem, and enhance user growth, Definedge Co-founder & CEO Prashant Shah said.

The Pune-based company aims to launch an algo platform, strengthen other innovative offerings like Opstra, Momentify and Zone App, with deeper insights and automation, scale live events and learning programs to empower traders and investors, he added. PTI HG MR