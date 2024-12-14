Degeneration of institutions, individuals assured if no scrutiny, says VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Institutions and individuals will degenerate if there is no scrutiny, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Saturday underscoring the importance of expression and dialogue for a democracy to thrive.

".. audit, self-audit is very important. The surest way to bring about degeneration of an individual or an institution, (is to) keep it or the gentleman or gentle lady from scrutiny. You are beyond scrutiny, your degeneration is assured. And therefore, self-audit, an audit beyond self, is essential," he said.

Dhankhar, who faces a no-trust notice from the opposition parties for allegedly being partisan in his role as chairman of Parliament's upper house Rajya Sabha, was speaking at the 50th Foundation Day programme of Indian Post & Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service (IP&TAFS) here.

Communications minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia was also present at the event.

As many as 60 MPs from Congress and other opposition parties earlier this week submitted the notice, the first such move in the country's history.

Dhankhar on Saturday said challenges to institutions often stem from the erosion of meaningful dialogue and authentic expression. "Both outpouring of expression and meaningful dialogue are priceless jewels of democracy. Expression and communication complement each other. Harmony between the two is the key to success," he said.

Underlining the importance of core values in any democracy, he said, "Democracy thrives not just on systems, but on core values... It has to be centred on the delicate balance of expression and dialogue. These twin forces, expression and dialogue, shape democratic vitality." Their progress, he said, is measured not by individual positions, but by the broader societal benefit.

"India's democratic journey exemplifies how diversity and vast demographic potential can fuel national progress. As we chart our path forward, we must recognize that democratic health and economic productivity are inseparable partners in national development," he said.

The Vice President said ego serves no one and damages most of the person who possesses it. "The ego in us is irrepressible, we have to work very hard to control our ego. Ego serves no one, but damages most the person who possesses it".

Furthermore, he said the country is on the cusp of another industrial revolution and urged the upcoming civil servants to be tech-savvy and facilitators of change.

Dhankar said the nation's services need to be more dynamic as they have to adapt to rapid technological and societal challenges while maintaining foundational integrity.

"We are at the cusp of no less than another industrial revolution. Digital technologies have invaded us.

"Modern civil servants must be tech savvy, facilitators of change, transcending traditional administrative boundaries. Service remains our cornerstone. Your roles as administrators, financial advisors, regulators and auditors must evolve to meet tomorrow's challenges," he said.

This evolution demands that we transform service delivery from traditional methods to cutting-edge solutions, he added.

Nation building now entails a greater responsibility as the vision for a developed nation in 2047 must be scripted, architected, and realized, Dhankar said.

Addressing civil servants, he said, "Focus on bridging the digital divide through innovative financing models for rural technology adoption. With the world's largest youth population...India's demographic dividend offers unprecedented opportunities. Your digital initiatives must harness this young talent pool through skilled development and digital entrepreneurship." PTI ANZ ANK MR