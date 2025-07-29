DeHaat posts 11 pc growth in revenue to nearly Rs 3K cr during 2024-25

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Agritech firm DeHaat on Tuesday said its revenue has risen 11 per cent to nearly Rs 3,000 crore in FY25.

In a statement, the company said that it is currently operating at an annual revenue run rate of Rs 4,000 crore.

The company's consolidated revenue during the 2024-25 fiscal stood at nearly Rs 3,000 crore, marking an 11 per cent year-on-year growth, the statement said.

DeHaat, however, did not disclose the net profit or loss figures for the last fiscal.

Founded in 2012, the company provides farm solutions, including agri-inputs, advisory and market linkages. It serves farmers across 11 states through over 15,000 digitally connected micro-entrepreneur-led DeHaat centres.

DeHaat is targeting full-year profitability in 2025-26 and aims to be cash-flow positive by the fourth quarter, the statement added. PTI MJH MJH SHW