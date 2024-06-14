DE&I hiring in India rose over 25 pc from 2022 to 2023: Report

Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) As India Inc is inching towards becoming more inclusive, a report has revealed that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) hiring has gone up over 25 per cent from 2022 to 2023.

"With industry data indicating that DE&I hiring in India increased over 25 per cent between 2022 and 2023, it reflects a strong commitment to diversity hiring among companies," Sachin Alug, CEO of global technology and digital talent solutions provider NLB Services, said in a statement.

He said NLB Services hired 10-15 per cent more from the LGBTQIA+ community over the past 3-4 years.

The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector employs the largest percentage of LGBTQIA+ talent at 18-20 per cent, followed by the IT sector at 15-18 per cent, and consulting sector at 12-15 per cent, he said.

Major tier-I cities are leading in hiring across diverse groups based on job share percentages, but tier II cities like Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kochi, and Lucknow are also making significant progress in promoting recruitment of LGBTQIA+ talent, he added.