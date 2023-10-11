Delegation from Ghana visits Chennai to boost trade ties

Chennai, Oct 11 (PTI) A delegation from Ghana met the members of the over-century-old industry body Madras Chamber of Commerce here and discussed strengthening trade ties between the two countries, an official said on Wednesday.

The Ghana Jobs and Economic Transformation delegation along with representatives of the Ghana Investment Centre and industry members held interaction with the officials at Madras Chamber here.

The main agenda during the visit was to discuss the potential for bilateral trade and investment between Ghana and India and in Tamil Nadu in particular, a press release said.

Some of the focus areas include manufacturing, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and textiles.

"Ghana is ready to facilitate investment into all key sectors with incentives of tax holidays, import duty waivers, and specific policy designed to promote investment and integration with focus sectors," Ghana Investment Centre, senior investment promotion officer, Edmund Ofoli Onyame said.

On their visit to Chennai, Ghana Jobs and Economic Transformation Team Leader Eugene Tettey Sangmorte said, "We are here to forge deeper relationships with companies in Tamil Nadu, to take advantage of the burgeoning opportunities in Ghana and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement through investments, partnerships, and bilateral trade agreements." PTI VIJ SS