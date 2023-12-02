Delhi airport: 20 flights diverted due to bad weather

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) As many as 20 flights at the Delhi airport were diverted due to bad weather on Saturday morning, according to an official. The official said the flights were diverted to Jaipur, Amritsar, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh. The diversions happened between 0730 and 1030 hours.

A total of 13 flights were diverted to Jaipur, four to Amritsar and one each to Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh, the official added.

In a post on X around 0810 hours, Delhi airport said low visibility procedures were in progress at the airport.