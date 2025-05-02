Delhi airport: 3 flights diverted, over 200 delayed due to inclement weather in Delhi

New Delhi: Three flights were diverted and over 200 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning as thunderstorms and gusty winds disrupted operations.

An official said two flights that were to land at the Delhi airport were diverted to Jaipur and one to Ahmedabad.

More than 200 flights were delayed, according to data from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates the airport, in a post on X at 5.20 am, said some flights were affected owing to inclement weather conditions.

DIAL, in a post on X at 7.25 am, said the thunderstorm has passed but there is some impact on flight operations due to adverse weather conditions.

In a post at 8.20 am, DIAL said the airport is operating as normal, despite some impact on flight operations due to adverse weather conditions.

"Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience," it added.

IndiGo said early morning thunderstorms and heavy rain over Delhi have impacted flight operations.

"We're monitoring the situation closely and are hopeful for a return to normalcy soon," the airline said in a post on X at 8.48 am.

Air India also said that flight operations in parts of northern India were affected due to adverse weather.

"Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed or diverted, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule. We are doing our best to minimise disruptions," the airline posted on X at 5.51 am.

According to SpiceJet, there is massive ATC (Air Traffic Control) congestion in Delhi due to bad weather.

"All departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected," the airline said in a post on X at 10.09 am.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country's largest and busiest airport, handling around 1,300 flight movements daily.