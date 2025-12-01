Delhi airport achieves 'water-positive' status: DIAL

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Delhi airport has become the country's first airport with an annual capacity to handle more than 40 million passengers to achieve 'water-positive' status, its operator DIAL said on Monday.

'Water-positive' means the airport replenishes more water than it consumes, the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a release.

According to the release, DIAL has been felicitated for achieving Scope I Water Neutrality under the NITI Aayog - CII Water Neutrality Framework. PTI RAM HVA