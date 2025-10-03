Delhi airport: AI to relocate 60 domestic flights to T2; AI Express to shift all local flights to T1

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Air India will relocate 60 daily domestic flights to Delhi airport's Terminal 2 (T2) and Air India Express will shift all its domestic services to T1 from October 26.

The adjustments have been necessitated due to the ongoing activities to augment international passenger capacity that is resulting in reduced domestic capacity at T3, Air India said in a release on Friday.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's largest airport and has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3 -- and the revamped T2 is set to reopen on October 26.

"Air India will relocate 60 of its 180 daily domestic departures out of Delhi to the upgraded T2. Concurrently, Air India Express will move all its domestic operations to the newly renovated and upgraded Terminal 1 (T1)," the release said.

According to the airline, the terminal enlargement works will reduce domestic capacity at T3, necessitating the relocation of certain domestic operations of Air India and Air India Express, effective October 26.

All international flights of Air India and Air India Express will continue to operate from T3.

Air India's domestic flights departing from or arriving at T2 have been renumbered in four digits, starting with '1' like 'AI1XXX'.

"Passengers whose bookings continue to operate to/from T3 will receive a reminder to check their terminal if they have connecting flights. Additionally, all passengers checking in online for AI1XXX-series flights will receive an additional reminder that their flight departs from T2," it said.

The airport is operated by DIAL. PTI RAM TRB