Delhi airport aims 24 mn annual passenger traffic in 1-2 years; more int'l connectivity: DIAL CEO

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Delhi airport expects to handle more than 24 million passengers annually in the next 1-2 years and is working on having more connectivity to the Asia Pacific region, including Australia and New Zealand, a top official said on Friday.

Currently, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) handles around 22 million passengers annually and of the total, 5.5 million are connecting passenger traffic.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the airport is in discussions to enhance air connectivity to the Asia Pacific region, including Australia and New Zealand.

Among other initiatives, a memorandum of understanding has been signed with the Auckland airport.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates IGIA in the national capital and has connections to 70 international destinations at present.

"We are well advanced into becoming a global gateway," Jaipuriar said at a briefing here.

Now, there are three operational terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. From next week, T2 will be shut for maintenance works.

The airport is also undergoing essential runway upgrades. PTI RAM TRB