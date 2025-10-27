Delhi airport can increase annual passenger handling capacity to 130 mn, says official

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Delhi airport can scale up its annual passenger handling capacity to up to 130 million as "efficiencies can thrive", its CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar has said.

The national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), also the country's busiest airport, currently has the capacity to handle more than 100 million passengers annually. In the year ended March 31, 2025, the airport had seen 79.3 million.

Jaipuriar, who is the CEO of DIAL, said the passenger numbers are expected to increase compared to the previous year but did not provide a particular range or estimate.

The airport, which started operating the refurbished Terminal 2 (T2) on October 26, has two more terminals -- T1 and T3. International flights operate only from T3.

Jaipuriar said the current plan for the airport is to have an annual passenger handling capacity of 130 million.

"T1 is designed for 40 million (passengers per annum capacity). I think we can definitely stretch it by 3-4 per cent or 10 per cent more. Because we have always seen that efficiencies can thrive. So that will take it (capacity) to 44 million.

"At T3, we are already doing 51 million (passengers)... it (T3) was designed for 34 million (passengers)...," he told PTI in an interview.

Besides, the piers at T3 will help add capacity of at least 10-12 million passengers per annum, he said and added that the capacity of the refurbished T2 is 15 million.

After inaugurating the refurbished T2 on Saturday, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the airport can have the capacity to handle up to 130 million passengers per annum.

Meanwhile, Jaipuriar said the airside transfer of baggage of international passengers from T3 to T1 has been successful.

"We are currently doing a PoC (Proof of Concept) and it is successful. Hopefully, that will get approved by all the concerned people," he said.

After clearing their bags from customs at T3, passengers now have the option to put their baggage at the baggage drop counter immediately at T3. Once done, the passenger can go to T1 without physically carrying the baggage which will be transferred on the airside.

This transfer system has been going on as a PoC for the last eight to nine months.

DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd), a consortium led by GMR Group, is operating the IGIA, which has four runways. PTI RAM MR