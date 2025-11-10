Delhi airport: DIAL to carry out runway's instrument landing system calibration on Tuesday

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Delhi airport operator DIAL will carry out calibration of the instrument landing system on Runway 10/28 on Tuesday, and during the period, some flights might be impacted.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's busiest airport, has four runways and handles more than 1,500 flight movements daily.

"The mandatory flight calibration of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) will take place at IGIA tomorrow from 11:30 to 13:30 IST, as part of continuous safety practices," DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd) said on Monday.

In a post on X, DIAL also said that flights will be regulated during this period, and some schedules may be impacted.

An official said ILS will be done on RW 10/28, the main runway at the airport.

ILS helps with a more precise landing for aircraft.

The airport has four runways -- RW 09/27, RW 11R/29L, RW 11L/29R and RW 10/28. PTI RAM BAL BAL