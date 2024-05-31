Delhi airport operator DIAL says taking mitigating measures to reduce bird strikes

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Delhi airport operator DIAL on Friday said its wildlife hazard management team is taking various mitigating measures to limit bird strikes in the airfield.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a consortium led by the GMR Group, also conducted an awareness campaign this week in the Rangpuri Pahari area near the airport to educate the local community about the dangers of wildlife strikes, particularly bird strikes.

Rangpuri Pahari, located on the approach path of runway 29L/11R, was organised to address the increasing incidents of bird strikes observed in this area, especially during the monsoon season, according to a release.

DIAL also said its dedicated Wildlife Hazard Management (WHM) team is actively engaged in various mitigation measures to limit bird strikes within the airfield.

"Regular surveys are conducted up to a 10 kilometres radius around the airfield to identify and eliminate bird attractants in coordination with civic agencies," it added.

Earlier this month, an Emirates flight from Dubai struck a flock of flamingos, resulting in the death of around 40 birds in Mumbai.

The aircraft landed safely at the Mumbai airport but had suffered damages. PTI RAM DR