Delhi airport puts in place low visibility procedures amid bad weather

New Delhi: Low visibility procedures were put in place at the Delhi airport for flight operations on Thursday morning due to bad weather conditions.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country's busiest airport and handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.

"Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal," the airport operator DIAL said in a post on X at 7 am. It also requested passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

"#6ETravelAdvisory : This morning, winter fog may impact flights to/from #Amritsar, #Varanasi & #Delhi," IndiGo said in a post on X at 2.37 am.

On Wednesday, at least 10 flights were diverted and scores of flights were delayed due to low visibility conditions.