Delhi airport records 34 pc rise in East-West transit passengers in year ended Aug 2025: DIAL

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Delhi airport recorded a 34 per cent growth in transit air passenger traffic between Asian and European countries in the 12 months ended August this year, airport operator DIAL said on Monday.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which is also the country's largest airport and has an annual passenger handling capacity of over 100 million.

"In the 12 months from September 2024 to August 2025, Delhi Airport handled over 6.7 lakh (6,70,000) East - West - East transit passengers, marking a 34 per cent year-on-year increase compared to 4.98 lakh (4,98,000) in the previous year.

"Of this, East-to-West passenger traffic grew 34 per cent, while West-to-East traffic rose 35 per cent, underscoring Delhi's growing relevance as a preferred international transit/transfer point between Asia and Europe," DIAL said in a release.

According to the release, Air India and IndiGo contributed 67 per cent and 25 per cent of East-to-West transit/transfer traffic, respectively.

Among the new international services, Japan Airlines is expected to launch a daily Delhi-Tokyo Narita service using a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from January 18, 2026. The flights are projected to carry 49,000 passengers annually.

"With this addition, Delhi will host four daily flights to Tokyo, making it the only Indian airport connected to both Haneda and Narita," the release said. PTI RAM ANU