Delhi airport runway closure: Ministry working with stakeholders to ensure minimal impact on flights

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Friday said discussions are going on with stakeholders, including airlines, to ensure minimal impact on scheduled flights due to the planned temporary closure of a runway at Delhi airport in June.

As per the approved plan, runway RW 28/10 will be closed again from mid-June to mid-September 2025, following the peak tourist season, when wind direction is also expected to shift.

The runway will be shut for carrying out ILS (instrument landing system) upgrade.

Naidu said the ministry is discussing with stakeholders, including airlines, on how to ensure minimal impact on the scheduled flights due to the closure of the runway.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the curtain raiser event for the aviation conference Wings India 2026 to be held in January in Hyderabad.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's largest and busiest airport, handles around 1,300 flight movements daily. It has four runways -- RW 09/27, RW 11R/29L, RW 11L/29R and RW 10/28 -- and two operational terminals -- T1 and T3. T2 is currently closed for maintenance works. PTI RAM TRB