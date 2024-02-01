Delhi airport sees 13 flight diversions on Thursday morning

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) More than 100 flights were delayed and 13 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Thursday early morning as bad weather impacted operations, an official said.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's largest airport and handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

As many as 13 flights were diverted to various cities. Six flights were diverted to Jaipur, two each to Mumbai, Amritsar and Ahmedabad, and one to Lucknow, according to the official.

These flights were diverted between 12.30 am and 6 am. During this period, more than 100 flights were also delayed, the official added. PTI RAM MR MR