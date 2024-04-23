Delhi airport sees 15 flight diversions due to bad weather

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) As many as 15 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Tuesday evening due to bad weather in the national capital.

Many flights were also delayed.

Out of these flights, an airport official said, nine were diverted to Jaipur, two each to Amritsar and Lucknow, one each to Mumbai and Chandigarh.

A senior government official who was to fly to Chennai from the national capital said his flight had been delayed by more than 5 hours.

The IndiGo flight was to take off at around 5.15 pm and there is no update so far on the departure timing, the official said late in the evening.

Vistara said two of its flights from Pune and Ranchi that were to land at the airport were diverted.

In a post on X, IndiGo said that due to unfavourable weather conditions in the national capital, customers are requested to check their flight timings before heading to the airport.

"Flight UK998 from Pune to Delhi (PNQ-DEL) has been diverted to Amritsar (ATQ) due to bad weather at Delhi airport...," Vistara said in a post on X.

In another post, the airline said flight UK754 from Ranchi to Delhi has been diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather in Delhi experienced a sudden change in the evening, with the maximum temperature settling a notch below normal at 36.8 degrees Celsius. There were gusty winds and light rains. PTI RAM DP MR