'India Pakistan tensions': Delhi airport sees 35 flight cancellations

New Delhi: At least 35 flights to and from the Delhi airport have been cancelled by various airlines, including foreign carriers, in the wake of the armed forces carrying out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan.

A source said, 23 domestic departures and eight arrivals were cancelled. Besides, four international departures have been cancelled since 12 am.

Foreign carriers, including American Airlines, cancelled some of their services from the Delhi airport, the source added.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's busiest airport and handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

"Kindly note, due to changing airspace conditions some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport," DIAL said in a post on X.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates IGIA.

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces, under Operation Sindoor, on early Wednesday, carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.