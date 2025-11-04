Delhi airport sees 8 flight diversions due to wind direction changes

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) As many as eight flights were diverted at the Delhi airport due to easterly winds on Tuesday evening, according to an official.

The flights of IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express were diverted to Jaipur, the official said, adding that the situation has normalised.

The official said that a change in wind direction and easterly winds resulted in the diversions as the flights could not land in those weather conditions.

The diversions happened between 1800 hours and 2000 hours.

"Due to air traffic congestion in Delhi, flight operations are currently impacted. We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience," IndiGo said in a post on X at 2011 hours.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country's busiest airport and handles around 1,300 flight movements daily. PTI RAM BAL BAL