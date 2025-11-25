Delhi airport sees flight cancellations, delays due to volcanic ash plumes impact

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) At least 7 international flights were cancelled and more than 10 overseas flights delayed at the Delhi airport on Tuesday as ash plumes from the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia impacted airlines' operations.

Air India has cancelled 13 flights since Monday.

Ash clouds from the recent eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia are impacting flight operations, and there are reports suggesting that clouds are drifting towards the western parts of India.

An official said 7 international flights, including arrivals and departures, were cancelled and 12 international flights were delayed at the Delhi airport due to the impact of the volcanic ash plumes.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital is the country's largest airport, handling over 1,500 flight movements daily.

There was no immediate update about the situation on Tuesday from other Indian carriers.

On Monday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked airlines to strictly avoid published volcanic ash affected areas and flight levels, adjust flight planning, routing, and fuel considerations based on the latest advisories. PTI RAM DR DR