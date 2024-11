New Delhi: A few flights were diverted at the Delhi airport due to low visibility conditions on Wednesday morning, according to an official.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said very dense fog began forming around 5.30 am.

There were low visibility conditions in the city.

The official said some flights have been diverted due to low visibility.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is one of the busiest airports in the country.