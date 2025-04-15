Delhi airport T1 faces brief tech issue at baggage check-in

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Delhi airport operator DIAL on Tuesday said there was a technical issue at baggage check-in for sometime at Terminal 1 and flight operations were not impacted due to the glitch.

On Tuesday, all operations from Terminal 2 were shifted to T1 since T2 has been closed for maintenance.

"We experienced a technical issue at baggage check-in at T1 that slowed down the baggage check-in for some time. Flight operations were not impacted due to this. Our team with stakeholders have worked on it and operations have normalised now.

"Apologies for the brief inconvenience caused," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X at 1422 hrs.

At 1250 hrs, DIAL had said there was a technical issue at T1 check-in.

In a post on X at 1151 hrs, IndiGo informed passengers that due to a temporary baggage belt failure at Terminal 1, passengers may experience slightly longer wait time during check-in and while collecting baggage upon arrival.

Now, T1 and T3 are operational at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL. The airport has four runways, and one of them is shut for maintenance.

Only IndiGo and Akasa Air were having flights from T2.

The expanded T1 can accommodate 40 million passengers, and T3 can handle 45 million passengers annually. T2 had an annual capacity to handle 15 million passengers, DIAL said last month.

IGIA handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.