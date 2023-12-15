Delhi airport to have full body scanners by May 2024: BCAS chief

New Delhi: Full body scanners are expected to be installed at the Delhi airport by May 2024, a senior official said on Friday.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Director General Zulfiquar Hasan also said that due to some provisioning issues, the deadline for installing full-body scanners and CTX scanners at certain airports will be extended.

The deadline is to end on December 31.

Once CTX (Computer Tomography X-ray) scanners are in place, passengers will not have to remove their electronic gadgets from baggage during security checks at airports.